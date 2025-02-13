Singer Juma Jux, Proposes To Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Pricilla For The Second Time With ₦75 Million Diamond Ring

Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux, has proposed for the second time to his wife and the daughter of Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla.

Naija News reports that the couple had a Nikkah wedding last weekend, and more friends and family members have stormed Tanzania for the second leg of their wedding, which is scheduled for this weekend.

On Wednesday night, Juma Jux hosted family members and friends to a dinner where he proposed to Priscilla again, with a ring bigger in size than the one he initially used to propose to her.

Sharing the video of the proposal via his Instagram page, he wrote, “Baby I’m proposing to you a second time, but this time in front of your family and dearest friends and with a ring twice the size. I love you with everything in me and I can’t wait to spend forever with you my love #JP2025”

In a video online, Jux revealed that Priscilla Ojo’s 5.2 Karats diamond ring costs $50,000, equivalent to ₦75.3 million.

Meanwhile, Iyabo Ojo has clarified that the family of her ex-husband, Ademidu Ojo, has received all the necessary rights that should be given to them regarding the marriage of their daughter, Priscilla Ojo.

The thespian’s ex-husband’s absence created a buzz on social media after some family members and friends flew to Tanzania for the Nikkah ceremony.

Naija News reports that Priscilla tied the knot with her lover, singer Juma Jux, in an Islamic ceremony in Tanzania last Friday.

In a post via her Instagram page on Monday, Iyabo Ojo said the Ojo’s family has privately permitted their daughter’s hand in marriage to the Tanzania musician.