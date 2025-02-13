Rivers Crisis: PANDEF Committee Moves To Reconcile Fubara, Wike

The Peace and Reconciliation Committee of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has emphasized the need for mutual respect and political stability in Rivers State, calling on all stakeholders to prioritize the interests of the people.

At a closed-door meeting held in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, discussions centered on fostering unity between the state’s two political factions—Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Minister Nyesom Wike.

Following the discussions, Rivers Elders Forum Chairman, Rufus George, expressed optimism about the reconciliation efforts, noting that progress had been made toward resolving the crisis.

He emphasised that peace could be achieved if all parties respected the people’s mandate.

George also appealed to President Bola Tinubu to intervene in ensuring a peaceful resolution.

Meanwhile, Niger Delta activist AnnKio Briggs commended PANDEF’s mediation efforts, stressing that political stability in Rivers State was essential for national unity.

She urged the committee to encourage the presidency to engage the minister in finding a lasting solution.

The PANDEF delegation at the meeting included former Governor Victor Attah (Chairman), Senator Roland Owie, Senator Emmanuel Essien, Col. Pam Ogar, Senator Stella Omu, and Engineer Dagogo Jack, among others.

Chief George led the Rivers Elders Forum delegation, which featured notable members such as Admiral O. P. Fingesi, Sir Gabriel Toby, Senator Benneth Birabi, AnnKio Briggs, Senator Andrew Uchendu, and Anabs Sara-Igbe.