Prophetess Flees Community After Spreading False Information On Herdsmen Attack

A prophetess of Assembly Church Irete in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State, Reverend Ijeoma, has reportedly fled the community after spreading false information about herdsmen invasion in the community.

Naija News understands that the information led to widespread panic and tension among residents, prompting the prophetess to abandon the church.

The Imo State Police has, however, stated that it has apprehended one Chidi Emma Azonibe, 35, a follower of the prophetess, for circulating the threatening message that caused significant anxiety in the Umuoba community of Irete.

According to police spokesman Henry Okoye, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Azonibe confessed that the message was composed by his prophetess, Rev. Ijeoma of Assembly Church Irete.

Rev. Ijeoma allegedly claimed to have received a divine revelation about an impending Fulani herdsmen attack and instructed Azonibe and his brother Amanea to disseminate the message within the community.” The message, which read “FULANI HERDMEN WE ARE COMING WAIT FOR US AT ANYTIME ANY MOMENT NOW WAIT FOR US,” caused widespread panic among local residents.

He said the police have intensified efforts to apprehend Rev. Ijeoma and other suspects at large, adding Azonibe is undergoing investigation and is expected to face prosecution.

The police spokesman warned against spreading false news and misinformation, stating that anyone found inciting panic or unrest will face the full wrath of the law.