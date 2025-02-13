President Tinubu Congratulates Ambassador Bankole Adeoye

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, on his re-election as the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security.

Naija News reports that President Tinubu said Ambassador Adeoye‘s re-election showed Nigeria’s defining role in shaping Africa’s peace and security landscape.

In a statement on Thursday, the President stated that Adeoye’s re-election was a testament to his commitment to leadership and dedication to conflict resolution, governance, and regional stability in Africa.

“Nigeria plays and will continue to play a defining role in shaping Africa’s peace and security landscape. Our collaborative efforts with fellow African nations and the African Union underscore our commitment to this critical endeavour.

“I congratulate Ambassador Bankole Adeoye on his well-deserved re-election as the African Union Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security. His leadership and dedication to conflict resolution, governance, and regional stability have been instrumental in advancing Africa’s security architecture,” he said.

Also, at the ongoing 38th Ordinary Session of African Union, on Wednesday, Nigeria was re-elected to the AU Peace and Security Council with 46 votes out of 47.

The President stressed that Nigeria was committed to peace and stability in Africa and would continue to lead the charge.

“In another milestone, Nigeria was also re-elected to the AU Peace and Security Council with 46 votes out of 47. This reinforces our nation’s key role in African diplomacy and security affairs.

“These re-elections are a victory for Nigeria and the entire continent as we work towards a safer and more united Africa. I am confident that Ambassador Bankole’s continued leadership will further strengthen Africa’s collective response to security challenges and democratic governance.

“Double congratulations to Nigeria!” Tinubu stated.