Police Dismiss Reports Of 3,907 Missing Firearms, Calls Allegations Misleading

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has refuted claims that 3,907 firearms are missing from its armouries, describing the allegations as misleading and inaccurate.

In a statement on Thursday, the Force Headquarters explained that the figures referenced in recent reports stem from an audit assessment conducted in 2019, before the tenure of the current Inspector-General of Police (IGP).

According to Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the purported number of missing firearms is a misrepresentation, as many of the arms in question had been issued to officers for operational duties and subsequently recovered.

Audit Report Misconstrued

Naija News reports that the police clarified that the report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation (AuGF) was misinterpreted.

“These allegations are misleading and inaccurate. The report from the AuGF does not indicate that 3,907 arms were missing, but rather unaccounted for at the time of the audit. This means that auditors could not physically verify all arms, as some had been deployed for operations,” the statement read.

The police further noted that law enforcement agencies often face logistical challenges, particularly during periods of civil unrest, where officers have been attacked and arms looted. However, significant efforts have been made to recover such weapons.

The Force also addressed concerns raised by the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, which had scheduled a hearing on the matter.

“The Nigeria Police Force has earlier defended the audit queries, which were meant to reconcile discrepancies in the report. However, the hearing session has now been postponed to Monday, February 17, 2025, for further analysis,” the statement added.

Clarifying the presence of the IGP at the hearing, the police stated that IGP Kayode Egbetokun had briefly appeared before the committee to explain his absence at prior sittings before being excused.

The Assistant Inspector-General in charge of Police Accounts and Budget stayed behind to respond to the committee’s inquiries.

Public Confidence And Misinformation

The NPF lamented what it described as a growing trend of misinformation targeted at law enforcement agencies.

“The Nigeria Police Force has made notable strides in stabilizing internal security, but malicious actors are seeking to erode public confidence through the spread of misinformation.

“The proliferation of misleading reports against the police compromises public safety and undermines the NPF’s ability to maintain law and order,” Adejobi stated.

He assured the public that the police remain committed to accountability and transparency, pledging continued efforts to maintain security and properly manage all operational materials.