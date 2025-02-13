People That Drafted Tinubu’s Tax Reform Bills Are Not Professionals – Lawmaker

A member representing Jibia/Kaita Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Sada Soli, has stated that President Bola Tinubu’s tax reform bills was not drafted by professionals.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Wednesday, the lawmaker opined that Tinubu was poorly advised on the tax reform bills.

He insisted that the bills did not follow the due drafting process.

The lawmaker claimed that the North acted on the bill in the interest of Nigeria.

He said, “Let us be fair to Mr President. For a President to take a decision, he has to rely on certain advice. I think the president was poorly advised. People that drafted these bills in the first place, the draft was poorly done because they were referring to the bills as acts. When I read these bills I know that they were poorly drafted and were not subjected to professional drafters.

“We have to be fair to the President. He is an individual. He was advised by his consultants. And the bill did not go through the normal process it should have followed. Bola Tinubu, anybody that knows him knows his political sagacity.

“He is an inclusive politician. I have to be fair to him. When he realizes that the bills are capable of causing some problems, he subjected them to all scrutiny. Governors looked at them. He said that the Senate should go and sit down with the Attorney General of the Federation. He discussed with the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives to widely look at them, before he tried to consider the bills.”