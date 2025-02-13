PDP Struggles With Unresolved Conflict As Tensions Mount

The ongoing crisis within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has shown no signs of resolution, with internal divisions escalating further.

Tensions heightened yesterday as prominent party members refused to appear before the disciplinary committee led by Chief Tom Ikimi.

Former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom and the embattled National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, both declined the committee’s summons.

Ortom Rejects Panel, Cites Legal Violations

Ortom firmly refused to appear before what he described as an “illegal” panel. According to him, the committee’s actions violate the PDP’s constitution and the Cybercrime Act.

He stated: “This public notice has caused reputational harm and violates fundamental principles as enshrined in Section 57 of the PDP Constitution 2017 (as amended) and Section 24 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.”

In a letter dated February 11, 2025, Ortom’s lawyer, C.T. Mue, argued that the former governor was never formally notified in writing about any allegations before the summons was publicly announced.

Mue further stated: “The National Disciplinary Committee lacks the jurisdiction to entertain any disciplinary action against them, making the purported inquiry procedurally defective and unconstitutional.”

Demanding a retraction, Mue added: “The premature publication of allegations against our client, without being duly informed, as provided by Section 57(4) of the Constitution of PDP 2017 (as amended), has led to public ridicule and reputational harm.”

Ortom’s legal team insisted that the committee withdraw its press release, issue a written apology within 48 hours, and refrain from any public discussions about the case until proper notifications are made.

Failure to comply, they warned, would lead to legal action, including a defamation lawsuit and petitions to law enforcement over Cybercrime Act violations.

“In light of the above, we hereby demand as follows: ‘That the National Disciplinary Committee immediately withdraw the Press Release issued on 5th February 2025.

“’That a written apology be issued to our client within 48 hours of receiving this Notice.

“’That the National Disciplinary Committee cease and desist from further public commentary on our clients’ matter until they have been formally notified of any allegations and given an opportunity to respond.

“Failure to comply with these demands within 48 hours from receipt of this letter will leave our client with no choice but to seek redress in a court of law, including instituting a defamation lawsuit and petitioning law enforcement agencies for violations of the Cybercrimes Act 2015.”

Anyanwu Cites Medical Appointment

Senator Anyanwu, in his response to the disciplinary panel, declined the invitation due to a medical appointment. He formally communicated his inability to attend, citing health reasons.

Benue PDP Chairman Questions Anonymous Petitions

Benue PDP Chairman Ezekiel Adaji, also summoned by the committee, raised concerns over the credibility of the petitions against him.

He questioned the anonymity of the petitioners and urged Ikimi to ensure that allegations were backed by solid evidence.

Adaji stated: “There is no group of the PDP in Benue State known as Benue PDP Youths Conscience.

“The people who have signed the petition have not identified themselves as members of the PDP and are unknown to PDP, Benue State chapter.

“The petition has not specified the acts consisting of the alleged anti-party activities.

“The petitioners have also not accompanied the petition with the ‘pictorial, voice and video evidences’ (sic) which they intend to present at the hearing of the petition before the Disciplinary Committee.”

Adaji demanded that petitioners provide proof of their PDP membership and include evidence—such as pictorial, voice, and video recordings—to substantiate their claims.

Ikimi Explains Why Atiku and Wike Were Not Summoned

At the Legacy House in Abuja, where the disciplinary panel is holding its sessions, Ikimi addressed the press, clarifying why Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar were not summoned.

Ikimi explained: “Whether acts were committed against the party in 2015, 2019, 2020 or any other year, we can do nothing about them, except there are petitions sent to this committee.”

He emphasized that the committee only acts on petitions and does not initiate cases independently.

“This committee does not write petitions; we only attend to petitions that are sent to us. So, if there is no petition against somebody, we are not going to do anything about it because that is not our business. I’m not out here to write petitions or deal with what is seen in newspapers,” he added.

Addressing Ortom’s claim that he was not properly notified, Ikimi insisted that invitations were sent via courier and received, adding: “Last Wednesday, we went through the various petitions before us and two petitions were slated for hearing today (yesterday).

“One petition was against the National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, and the other against some members of the party from Benue, including former governor of Benue State, Dr. Samuel Ortom and 10 others.

“We were prepared to hear the petition today; the petitions were served on them directly and through courier and we have evidence that the petitions arrived at their destinations.

“However, we could not proceed today due to correspondences received from these two persons we were supposed to meet.

“Former Secretary, Senator Anyanwu sent us a letter indicating that he was not well and that he had medical challenges, and a medical appointment.

“He backed that up with a letter from his hospital and his doctor. So, he asked for another date.

“In the case of Samuel Ortom and others, they claimed that they had not received the invitations which were sent to them.

“But the invitations were sent and we have evidence that they were sent to them.

“However, the committee has met and because we believe that we should give everyone a fair hearing and that we should not ignore issues like health challenges, we have decided to defer the hearing by another two to three weeks.

“So, we have deferred the hearing to 4th of March. We believe that all will be well and the committee is going to be fair to everyone.”

Despite the controversy, Ikimi announced that the hearing had been postponed to March 4, citing the need for fairness and consideration of Anyanwu’s medical condition.

NWC Split Over National Secretary Position

Meanwhile, the crisis within the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) has deepened over the national secretary position.

National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba issued a statement affirming that the party had begun the process of recognising Sunday Udeh-Okoye as National Secretary, following the PDP Governors’ Forum and the Board of Trustees’ position.

Ologunagba stated: “After due consideration of the memo and the attachments, the NWC overwhelmingly recognises, acknowledges and confirms Rt. Hon. S.K.E Udeh-Okoye as the substantive National Secretary of the PDP in full compliance with and obedience to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, recognising that there is no subsisting or superseding judgment or order from any Court of superior authority or hierarchy.”

He further confirmed that the NWC had begun transmitting its resolution to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other relevant bodies for recognition.

However, Acting National Chairman Umar Damagum refuted Ologunagba’s claims, stating that no such resolution had been made.

He clarified: “NWC did not meet today; there was a WhatsApp discussion, but the Court of Appeal status quo ante bellum still stands.”

Anyanwu also rejected Ologunagba’s position, insisting that the matter was still in court and no decision had been formally made by the NWC.

He stated: “The NWC never met; that is Ologunagba and a few others’ position. The matter was only discussed on the WhatsApp platform.”