Over 20,000 People Killed In Nigeria In Four Years – Report Reveals

Over 20,000 people were either killed or injured in violent events throughout Nigeria from 2020 to 2024, as detailed in a recent report that underscores the country’s escalating security crisis in the country.

The report, released by the non-governmental organization Nextier, indicated that Nigeria experienced 5,291 violent incidents during this timeframe, including 43 terrorist attacks and 1,306 bandit assaults in 2024 alone.

Naija News reports that during a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, February 12, the Managing Partner at Nextier, Dr Ndubuisi Nwokolo, stated that the conclusions were derived from the organization’s Violent Conflicts Database.

Entitled “Mutations of Terror and Conflict,” the report pinpointed various external factors that could influence Nigeria’s security situation in 2025.

These factors encompass the ongoing conflict in Sudan, the proliferation of terrorist organizations across the Sahel region, Nigeria’s deepening relations with France, electoral developments in neighbouring nations, and the increasing influence of Russia in Africa.

The report cautioned that illegal mining activities in the North West are exacerbating armed banditry, rendering the region more lawless and susceptible to exploitation.

Additionally, it noted a significant rise in kidnappings, with 11,002 abductions reported between June 2020 and December 2024, making the North West the most affected area.

Farmer-Herder Crisis

Conflicts between agriculturalists and pastoralists continue to pose significant security challenges, especially in Nigeria’s North Central and North West regions.

The report documented 2,347 fatalities resulting from 359 violent incidents involving these groups from 2020 to 2024.

In 2024, there were 467 deaths reported in 61 clashes, with the North Central region accounting for nearly 90% of these fatalities.

Additionally, the report identified various other forms of violence, including cult-related confrontations, communal disputes, attacks by armed groups, extrajudicial killings, and violent demonstrations. From 2020 to 2024, there were 2,988 cult-related incidents leading to 695 deaths, with a peak in 2022 followed by a decline in 2023 and 2024.

The report urged the Nigerian government to enhance both military and non-military strategies to combat terrorism and banditry.

It emphasized the need for better equipping of security forces and ensuring that increased defense expenditures result in tangible improvements in security.

Furthermore, it cautioned that a newly emerging terrorist organization, Lakurawa, could exacerbate violence in 2025, recommending that the government bolster its regulatory and intelligence-gathering efforts.

Regarding secessionist tensions, the report indicated that the government’s approach to the ongoing detention of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), could influence the future of separatist movements. It recommended considering his release to differentiate Biafra activists from armed criminals.

According to Nextier, the prevalence of kidnapping, farmer-herder conflicts, and political strife in 2025 will hinge on several factors, including the government’s effectiveness in implementing livestock reforms, managing ethnic tensions, and overseeing forthcoming elections.

The report highlighted ongoing tensions between Nigeria’s Igbo and Yoruba ethnic groups, political rivalries in Rivers State, and the proliferation of hate speech as potential contributors to instability.