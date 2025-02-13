One Month After Removal, Ex-Lagos Speaker Obasa Absent From Assembly Sittings

One month after his controversial removal as the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has yet to attend any sittings in the House, further deepening the political tensions surrounding his ouster.

Naija News understands that Obasa, who was removed from office on January 13, 2025, by a majority vote of the 40 lawmakers, has maintained that his removal was unconstitutional and has refused to acknowledge his successor, Mojisola Meranda, as the new Speaker.

The lawmakers accused Obasa of financial misappropriation and abuse of office, leading to his removal while he was away in the United States.

Upon returning to Lagos on January 25, 2025, he denied all allegations, daring his colleagues to prove the corruption claims against him.

Obasa Insists He Remains Speaker

Speaking to journalists at the Speaker’s Lodge, GRA Ikeja, after returning from the U.S., Obasa reiterated that he was still the rightful Speaker of the House, arguing that due process was not followed in his removal.

“My status in the House? I believe strongly I am still the Speaker until the right thing has been done.

“If you want to remove me, remove me the proper way, and I will not contest it. I’m a Muslim, and I believe in fate. But let’s do it the way it should be done,” he stated.

Assembly Continues Sittings Without Obasa

Despite his return, Obasa has not been sighted at the Lagos Assembly, even as Meranda, his replacement, has presided over at least five plenary sittings since his removal.

Meranda has wasted no time in reorganizing the House, appointing new principal officers and committees, signalling that the Assembly has moved on from Obasa’s leadership.

The sixth plenary session since his removal is scheduled for today, February 13, 2025, but Obasa’s absence remains conspicuous.

Legal Implications: Can Obasa Lose His Seat?

Obasa’s continued absence from the House has sparked speculation about his fate as a lawmaker. However, legal provisions indicate that his seat cannot be declared vacant yet.

According to Chapter 5, Part II, Section 109 (1)(f) of the Nigerian Constitution (1999), a lawmaker shall vacate their seat if they are absent from meetings for more than one-third of the total number of sittings in a year without just cause.

For now, Obasa is still within the legal limit, but continued absence could put his legislative position in jeopardy.

Obasa Camp Insists Assembly Is on Recess

A source close to Obasa told Punch on Wednesday that the House of Assembly is “still on recess,” echoing a statement made by Vice Chairman of Agege Local Government, Oluwagbenga Abiola.

“The House is still on recess,” the source insisted.

Speaking on TVC on Sunday, Abiola further argued that the removal process was flawed, claiming that the House had not officially resumed from its recess.

“The House was on recess. The mace, the authority of the House, had already taken into acceptance that we’re closing on this date and we’re opening on that date,” he explained.

“For you to come back from recess, you must get a letter from the clerk of the House to the Speaker, and the Speaker must accept the reason for resumption,” he added.

He insisted that the House was officially scheduled to resume on February 18, 2025, implying that any sessions held before then were irregular.