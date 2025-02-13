Nicolas Jackson Won’t Be Available For Chelsea For Eight Weeks

Chelsea manager, Enzo Maresca has confirmed that the club’s forward Nicolas Jackson will be sidelined for “around six to eight weeks” due to a hamstring injury.

Nicolas Jackson, 23, sustained the injury during Chelsea’s match against West Ham two weeks ago.

Initially, there was optimism that the Senegalese striker had escaped any significant damage; however, subsequent scans revealed a more serious issue than first anticipated.

Jackson has been a critical player for Chelsea this season, contributing nine goals and ranking as the club’s second-highest goalscorer, just behind Cole Palmer, who has netted 14 times.

This injury leaves Chelsea in a precarious position, as they now find themselves without a recognized number nine, especially after Marc Guiu, who stepped in for Jackson against West Ham, suffered a serious groin injury in the same match.

Maresca discussed Jackson’s situation, stating, “Nico will be out until the international break, probably available after that period. We were aware it was a muscular issue, but we didn’t know the extent.

“His initial reaction was positive, leading us to believe it was not a serious injury. Unfortunately, the scan results indicated that it is significant—he will need around six to eight weeks to recover.”

In Jackson’s absence, Maresca is likely to turn to Cole Palmer and Christopher Nkunku for attacking duties, with Nkunku having already started in the 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round defeat against Brighton.

Additionally, wingers Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke, and Tyrique George have been mentioned as potential alternatives to fill the gap in the striker position.

Looking ahead, Maresca’s squad currently sits fourth in the Premier League standings and is scheduled to face Brighton again in the league on Friday.

The manager also confirmed that Reece James is set to be available for this upcoming match. James was rested during Saturday’s FA Cup tie as part of a carefully managed return following his recovery from a hamstring injury.