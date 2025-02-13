‘My Faith Has Been Rewarded – Iyabo Ojo Celebrates Daughter’s Marriage With Tanzanian Singer, Juma Jux

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has asserted that God has rewarded her faith following her daughter Priscilla’s marriage to Tanzanian singer, Juma Jux.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via her Instagram page on Thursday, recalled the struggles and triumphs of being a single mother.

Iyabo Ojo urged single mothers to find hope and inspiration from her journey and have faith because there is light ahead.

She stated that her faith had been rewarded and thanked Juma Jux for loving her daughter endlessly.

She wrote, “Dear friends, fans, and family, I stand before you today, overwhelmed with joy and gratitude. My words may be long, but they come from a heart filled with love and appreciation.

“I’ve spoken to my Creator, and He’s listened to every word. Thank you, Lord 🙏 🥰 To all of you who’ve witnessed my journey, my struggles, and my triumphs.

“Years ago, I’d say, ‘You’ll pass through tunnels, but have faith; there’s light ahead.’ I was preaching to myself, building my own faith. And I’m glad that many of you, especially single mothers, have found hope and inspiration in my journey.

“Today, I’m proud to say that my faith has been rewarded. I thank God for bringing an amazing son, @juma_jux, into our family. You’re not just a son-in-law; you’re MY SON. Thank you for loving my daughter, Priscilla, and for being an incredible man. ❤️

“@its.priscy , my adorable daughter, I’m so surper proud of you for making me proud. Thank you for being an amazing and wonderful daughter. Your new home is blessed, and your children shall make you proud too my jewel of inestimable value ❤️

“To everyone who is happy for us, I thank you for celebrating with us. May joy and happiness never cease in your homes. May you witness greatness and mighty things in your children’s lives. And when they celebrate, may you not be found wanting.”