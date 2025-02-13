Marriage Is Scary, But My Journey Has Being Pointed Out By God – Priscilla Ojo

The daughter of Iyabo Ojo, Priscilla Ojo, has stated that she is scared of marriage and it’s uncertainties but she is confident that her love story with her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma Jux would be different.

Speaking during a gathering with loved ones, Ojo highlighted that she and her partner have built a strong foundation of friendship, which she believes will help them navigate life’s challenges together.

Despite acknowledging the societal pressures and fears surrounding marriage, Ojo said she remains steadfast in her commitment, asserting that her marriage will be a unique and peaceful journey guided by her faith.

Ojo stated that her love story is not about social media, adding that she and her husband are committed to embracing peace above all else.

She said: “I’m young, there’s a lot of distraction on this journey and it tells me to go with the flow. During the process, this was more than I expected. It is not about social media, me and my husband are about peace.

“There are a lot of scary things about marriage, but I see us as friends. My story will be different. This is a journey God has pointed out and no man can stop.”