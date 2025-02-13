Key Resolutions From South-West Governors’ Meeting Emerge

The South-West Governors’ Forum, led by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reiterated its demand for the establishment of state police to enhance security in the region.

The governors also prioritized regional economic integration, food production, and security during their meeting in Lagos on Monday.

At the closed-door meeting held in Alausa, Governor Sanwo-Olu was unanimously elected as the new chairman of the forum, filling the position left vacant by the passing of former Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

The meeting, which lasted four hours, had in attendance Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Ademola Adeleke (Osun), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), and the host, Sanwo-Olu.

The governors also paid tribute to Akeredolu, acknowledging his contributions to the forum and the region before his passing in December.

Strengthening Security and Economic Development

While reviewing security across the region, the governors observed that the South-West had remained relatively peaceful.

They reiterated their call for state police, emphasizing the need for enhanced security cooperation to foster economic growth and ensure the free movement of people and goods.

The forum also advocated for greater collaboration between security agencies and the Western Nigeria Security Network, known as the Amotekun Corps, to further improve security operations in the region.

Additionally, the governors commended the House of Representatives and South-West lawmakers in the National Assembly for their efforts in passing the South-West Development Commission Bill.

They urged the Senate to accelerate its passage to facilitate regional development.

Boosting Agriculture and Food Security

To address rising food inflation and improve agricultural output, the governors directed their respective Commissioners for Agriculture to work together in developing a comprehensive agricultural strategy that leverages each state’s strengths.

This initiative aims to enhance food production and ensure sustainability in the region’s agricultural sector.

Key Resolutions from the Meeting

At the end of the meeting, Governor Sanwo-Olu presented an 11-point resolution, signed by all six governors, summarizing the forum’s key decisions.

Sanwo-Olu stated, “The Southwest Governors’ Forum, at its meeting today, June 10, 2024, deliberated extensively on contemporary issues in the South-West states and resolved to commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the groundbreaking of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the proposed Lagos to Sokoto road.

“We, however, encourage the federal government to rehabilitate other federal infrastructure in the region.

“On security, the forum commends the relative peace in the South-West region and notes the collaboration between all security agencies and the Amotekun Corps.

“We reaffirm our full support for state police. We acknowledge the efforts of the federal government to strengthen food security. We decide that Commissioners for Agriculture of all the South-West states should begin to meet and set up a working template, which will ensure collaboration based on each state’s comparative advantage.”

Labour Dispute and Resource Control

Regarding the ongoing minimum wage discussions, the governors expressed support for the federal government, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), and the organized private sector in their negotiations.

They stressed the importance of continued dialogue with labour unions to ensure fair wages while maintaining fiscal responsibility.

The forum also commended the federal government’s mineral resource exploration policies but called for better collaboration between the federal and state governments in granting mining leases to investors.

Adoption of Regional Anthem and Rejection of Secessionist Agitation

As part of efforts to foster regional unity, the South-West governors officially adopted the song “Ise Wa Fun Ile Wa”, composed by the Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, as the anthem for the six states in the region.

Additionally, the forum strongly condemned the activities of individuals and groups agitating for a Yoruba nation, reaffirming the South-West’s commitment to remaining an integral part of Nigeria.

To further drive economic cooperation, the governors resolved to strengthen the DAWN Commission’s operational efficiency, mandating each state to appoint a focal representative to coordinate regional development initiatives.