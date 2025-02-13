Kano Court Sets April 15 For Hearing Of Ganduje’s Bribery Case Objections

A Kano State High Court has fixed April 15, 2025, for the hearing of all pending preliminary objections in the high-profile bribery and misappropriation case involving the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife, Hafsat Umar, and six others.

The Kano State Government filed an eight-count charge against the defendants, accusing them of bribery, misappropriation, and the diversion of public funds amounting to billions of naira.

Other defendants include Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Limited, Safari Textiles Limited and Lasage General Enterprises Limited.

During Thursday’s session, the prosecution counsel, Adeola Adedipe, SAN, informed the court of readiness to proceed.

“My Lord, we have filed a motion on notice, dated February 2 and served on February 5, seeking an extension of time to enable us to regularize our preliminary objection,” Adedipe said.

Naija News gathered that the counsel for Ganduje, his wife, and Umar, Mrs. Lydia Oluwakemi-Oyewo, also declared readiness for defense.

However, some defense counsels sought more time to regularize their processes. Adekunle Taiye-Falola, representing the 3rd and 7th defendants, stated, “My Lord, we filed our application for an extension of time, dated December 12, 2024, to reply to our further and better affidavit on points of law. We need to regularize our processes.”

Sunusi Musa, SAN, counsel for the 5th defendant, moved a motion for an extension of time dated and filed on January 7, 2025.

“Our motion is supported by a 10-paragraph affidavit and a written address. We urge the court to grant the application,” Musa said.

Abubakar Ahmed, representing the 6th respondent, confirmed readiness, stating that his preliminary objection was filed on September 9.

However, counsel for the 8th defendant, Ibrahim Aliyu-Nasarawa, requested more time, indicating, “My Lord, I am not ready to move my application. I intend to file and reply on points of law.”

Ruling and AdjournmentJustice Amina Adamu-Aliyu granted all applications for an extension of time and adjourned the case.

“The case is hereby adjourned to April 15, 2025, for the hearing of all pending preliminary objections,” Justice Adamu-Aliyu ruled.