It’s Fake News – Kenneth Okonkwo Denies Returning To APC

Former Labour Party chieftain, Kenneth Okonkwo has clarified rumours about his purported return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okonkwo, in a terse statement on Thursday, said reports about his return to APC are simply fake news.

The actor-turned-politician said though the news is trending on some online platforms, there is no truth in the reports.

He wrote: “My attention has been drawn to an online news, circulating that Kenneth Okonkwo has returned to APC. I have two words in reply, “fake news.”

Naija News recalls Okonkwo, in a statement via his X handle on Tuesday, announced his resignation from the Labour Party. He stated that the resignation takes effect from the 25th of February, 2025, which marks the second anniversary of the 2023 presidential election.

Giving reasons for his resignation, Okonkwo stated that the Labour Party, as presently constituted, is not in a position to be part of that political force that will determine the political future of Nigeria.

Kenneth Okonkwo also cited the LP’s inability to conduct congresses at the ward level, elect local government and state party executives, or hold a national convention.

According to Okonkwo, it is evident that the LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, is not interested in the party’s survival as he is interested in the survival of his pocket.