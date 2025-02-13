IPAC Pushes For Yunusa Ari’s Arrest Over Allegations On Adamawa Governorship Poll

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has called for the swift arrest and prosecution of the dismissed Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Adamawa State, Yunusa Hudu Ari, over his recent remarks regarding the 2023 governorship election.

Speaking at a press conference in Yola, IPAC’s Adamawa State Chairman, Bello Babajo, condemned Ari’s statements, describing them as a direct attempt to undermine the judiciary and Nigeria’s democratic system.

Naija News recalls that Ari, in a widely circulated media briefing on February 10, claimed that Senator Aishatu Binani was the rightful winner of the 2023 governorship election, disputing the victory of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, despite the Supreme Court’s final ruling on the matter.

IPAC strongly criticized these remarks, calling them misleading and harmful to the country’s electoral credibility.

Babajo insisted that Ari’s actions were an affront to both INEC and the judiciary, accusing him of deliberately attempting to mislead the public and create unnecessary confusion.

“Instead of accepting the truth, Hudu Ari boldly displayed fabricated election results and insisted on pushing his misguided narrative,” Babajo stated.

IPAC urged the Inspector General of Police to arrest Ari without delay, stressing the need to hold him accountable for attempting to destabilize Nigeria’s electoral process.

The council emphasized that no individual should be allowed to threaten the integrity of the nation’s democracy.

Reaffirming its commitment to free and fair elections, IPAC vowed to continue advocating for transparency in Nigeria’s electoral system, ensuring that the people’s will remains protected in future elections.