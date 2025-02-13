Insecurity: We Must Allow Communities Carry Some Weapons – DSS DG Declares

The Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Oluwatosin Ajayi, has advocated the need to allow communities to bear weapons to a certain level.

The DSS boss submitted that the Nigerian Army, Police, DSS and other security agencies can not be everywhere at the same time.

He stressed that allowing the local communities to bear some degree of firearm would allow them to serve as a first line of defence against insecurity.

Naija News reports the DSS boss made the submission on Thursday in Abuja during the inaugural annual lecture of the National Association of the Institute for Security Studies (AANISS).

He said, “You do not expect the Nigerian army, police, DSS, to protect every Nigerian. It is not going to work.

“How can you create the first line of defence? The military, police, and other security agencies have to deal with the bigger ones, like organised crime.

“It is unimaginable that any security agencies have the resources to deploy to every community.

“What we have to start experimenting with is how we can make the community be a fist in the first line of defense.

“We have to allow some level of armament for the communities and they can serve as the first line of defense.”