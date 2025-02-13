Imo PDP Refutes Claims Of Anyanwu’s Removal As National Secretary

The Imo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its members and the general public to disregard reports suggesting that the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has removed Samuel Anyanwu as the National Secretary.

Naija News reported that PDP’s Board of Trustees (BoT), led by Senator Adolphus Wabara, ordered the party’s National Working Committee to swear in Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary in line with an Appeal Court ruling in Enugu.

Though Senator Anywanwu dismissed BoT’s order, the party’s NWC, on Wednesday, swore in Ude-Okoye as the party’s National Secretary

Reacting to this development, in a statement issued by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Lancelot Obiaku, the Imo PDP described the claims as fake news propagated by individuals with selfish motives aimed at misleading the public.

He reaffirmed that Anyanwu remains in his position until the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the matter.

“Contrary to Ologunagba’s claims, the NWC neither convened nor resolved to affirm Ude Okoye as National Secretary or remove Senator Anyanwu.

“The official position of the NWC remains that the status quo is maintained, meaning Senator Anyanwu continues in his position unless the Supreme Court rules otherwise, as the matter is already before the apex court. Any action to the contrary would be sub judice,” the statement clarified.

Obiaku further explained that the Acting National Chairman, Umar Damagun, has distanced both himself and the NWC from the position expressed by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

According to him, Ologunagba’s statement was a personal opinion and does not reflect the official stance of the NWC.

The Imo PDP called on its leaders, stakeholders, and members to ignore any misleading information regarding Anyanwu’s status.

“The fake news and impersonation are merely part of the ploy by those whose interest lies in sowing confusion and chaos within the party. No one should fall for it.

“As a matter of fact, Senator Anyanwu was in office today, Thursday, February 13, 2025, carrying out his duties as the bona fide National Secretary of the party.

“We will continue to stand firmly behind Senator Anyanwu, our leader and illustrious Imo son, as the duly elected National Secretary, especially as both the law and the party’s constitution continue to uphold his rightful and well-earned position,” the statement concluded.