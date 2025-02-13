If LP Gets Southern Presidential Candidate In 2027, The Person Will Lose – Okonkwo

Former Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Kenneth Okonkwo, has said a southern presidential candidate for the party in the 2027 election would lead to defeat.

Naija News reports that the Nollywood legend who dumped the party earlier in the week said the future of Labour Party remains uncertain.

In an interview with Arise News, Barrister Okonkwo stated that the party’s leadership has shown no seriousness in addressing the mass defection of its lawmakers and other chieftains.

He stressed that the party’s national chairman and presidential candidate cannot come from the South.

His words: “Well, first of all, what do you think will be the future of a party? Their members are defecting in droves and they are busy fighting for positions. Your house is burning and you’re chasing rats. You know how many members of the House of Rep have defected from Labour Party to other parties?

“Party of substance will go to court to fight, that they will regain their seat because it is obvious. Written in the Constitution, you defect, you lose your seat. But what are they busy doing? They are busy chasing shadows. They are busy chasing money. They are busy telling you that a national chairman from southern origin will go and have a presidential candidate from southern origin in 2027 and they are telling you they will win. They just want to use whoever is the presidential candidate as a cash cow so that they will use him to attract the other people that they will extort money from.”