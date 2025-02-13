I Will Sack You If You Celebrate In Uyo – Gov Eno Sends Warning To Commissioner-nominees

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno has warned his 27 Commissioner/Special Adviser nominees not to celebrate their appointments in Uyo the state capital

The Governor directed security agencies to stop the nominees appointed into the new State Executive Council from celebrating in the capital.

Eno vowed that the name of any official flouting the directive would be dropped within 24 hours.

Rather, he instructed the yet-to-be-screened and confirmed appointees to return to their respective local government areas to celebrate their nominations with their people.

The governor instructed the Director of Security to monitor compliance and report any nominee who chooses to hold a celebration in Uyo for immediate action.

Eno handed down the order on Thursday during the inauguration of the Bureau of Statistics Board, Labour, and Industrial Committee at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Uyo, stating that the directive was necessary to strengthen ties between the appointees and the grassroots.

“Any nominee, except those from Uyo, who disregards this directive and celebrates in the capital will be sacked within 24 hours,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo has refuted allegations that he is working against the re-election of President Bola Tinubu Gov Eno.

Speaking via a statement by his spokesman, Louis Iba, the Minister described the allegation as a malicious advert circulated by a faceless group.

Ekpo insisted that he does not interfere with the activities of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and is more focused on leading a peaceful administration in Akwa Ibom.

“The Minister would have ignored this article, but the malicious claims that Governor Eno has recruited some of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s officials, including Ekperikpe Ekpo, into a plot to sabotage Mr President’s second term aspiration warrant a response.

“Governor Eno is leading a peaceful administration in Akwa Ibom State and has no interference with activities that go on in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We categorically deny the allegation that Minister Ekpo is involved in any plot to sabotage President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election efforts.

“These allegations are not only false but also ridiculous, as Ekpo is known by all as a loyal and dedicated member of the APC,” the statement said.

It added that Ekpo’s commitment to the party is unwavering, as demonstrated by his pivotal role in founding the Akwa Ibom Democratic Forum (ADF), which contributed significantly to the APC’s successes in the 2023 elections.