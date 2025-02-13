How A Political Cabal Orchestrated Obasa’s Impeachment – Source

The controversy surrounding the abrupt removal of former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, continues to unfold as fresh details emerge on the underlying factors that led to the leadership change in the legislative arm of government.

Obasa’s removal, which many attributed to his alleged gubernatorial ambition, was reportedly a well-coordinated effort by a powerful group referred to as “the cabal.”

This group, which fell out with Obasa, collaborated with certain political figures who believed he had become too influential and unchecked, despite President Bola Tinubu’s political dominance.

According to Vanguard, among those allegedly involved in orchestrating his removal are a former senator, a former ambassador, and a former minister from Lagos Central Senatorial District.

Others include a two-term former senator from Lagos East and West, a past gubernatorial aspirant, a former commissioner in Lagos State, a former Deputy Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly (who currently serves as a senator), and three senior officials in the Lagos State Government.

The cabal reportedly operates in multiple factions, recruiting both serving and former members of the Lagos State House of Assembly, a few members of the House of Representatives led by a four-term ranking member involved in the 2023 Presidential Campaign Council, key state party executives, some council chairmen, and members of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC).

Two major movements, ‘Resist GAC’ and ‘Obasa Must Go’, have gained momentum, with some influential traditional rulers backing the process.

One of the traditional rulers reportedly remarked, “Lagos for Lagos has started, and we are set to rescue Lagos from ‘a to hun in wa’ (foreigners).”

Sources further disclosed that a former commissioner, now a serving state lawmaker, had allegedly been offering cash inducements to members in the week leading up to Obasa’s removal, with additional funds reserved for distribution once the dust settles.

“The money is still being held by a reputable monarch from the rich kingdom in the Central Senatorial District,” a source claimed.

It was also revealed that funding for this operation came from a political heavyweight recently appointed by President Tinubu.

These funds were reportedly allocated not just for the removal effort but also for orchestrated media campaigns and propaganda against the President, his wife, and Obasa.

Despite concerns that confronting the President could be politically risky, those involved in Obasa’s removal have been reassured that their political ambitions will remain intact.

The aftermath of the removal was marked by celebrations at the Lagos State secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A Local Council Development Area (LCDA) chairman attending a meeting with the state party chairman was reportedly overheard making calls to certain media outlets, instructing them to broadcast the news of Obasa’s removal.

The coming weeks are expected to be politically charged, as opposition factions within the party push forward with their agenda, using the 2025 local government elections, party congresses, and broader strategic moves to shift the political landscape in Lagos.

A prominent party figure at the APC Acme Road Secretariat, who previously supported the Jandor Movement before the party’s 2022 State Congress, was quoted as saying, “We will see how Tinubu handles this situation. It is left for him to either build or collapse the party in Lagos.”

Some party leaders have raised concerns about the breakdown of discipline, loyalty, and respect within the APC, particularly in the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), which was originally meant to provide guidance to government activities.

They argue that internal biases and political interests have weakened the party’s influence, as many high-ranking figures have positioned their biological children in key political roles, including as council chairmen, House of Assembly members, and commissioners.

As political tensions rise, Lagos residents are keenly watching the evolving power struggle that could redefine the state’s political trajectory beyond 2025.