‘Greed Will Not Allow PDP To Succumb To Second Role In A Merger’ – Osita Okechukwu

A founding member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Osita Okechukwu, has asserted that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party will not succumb to a second role in a merger talk like the defunct Action Congress of Nigerian (ACN) due to the greed of its leaders.

Naija News reports that Okechukwu made this known on Thursday while speaking with journalists, warning the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 2023 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and other intending candidates that there is no vacancy in the presidential villa in 2027.

Okechukwu said nobody should fault the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, for stating there is no vacancy in Aso Rock in 2027 because Atiku and his cohorts should be blamed for erroneously breaching the rotation convention.

He said, “Atiku and his cohorts in the PDP who erroneously breached the rotation convention, which governs the 4th Republic of Nigeria. The erroneous breach of the rotation convention had divided the PDP irretrievably, albeit producing the Wike masquerade, which cannot be easily wiped off or lashed off the party’s bone marrow.

“PDP will not succumb to a second role in a merger like the defunct ACN due to the greed of their leaders, which confirms the ancient maxim, divided we fall.

“The erroneous breach of the rotation convention, a ligament holding our fledgling democracy together in the 2023 presidential election, is the PDP’s biggest miscalculation.”

“The rotation fire is raging and may not be quenched before 2027. The ugly outcome scenario sounds like the local clincher of the advisory song of the birds to the Reverend Father during Mass, that the big men seated in the altar front row are all the same character.”

The former Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON) also dissuaded those opposing Tinubu from running for a second term due to Nigeria’s economic hardship.

According to him, the economic hardship will ease before the 2027 presidential election because some of Tinubu’s economic policies will start bearing positive fruits.

He added, “The truism is that President Tinubu has done well diplomatically; he is a friend of the West and a friend of the East. This means that he has the support of the international community to cushion the rough economic edges with Foreign Direct Investments and loan-backed projects.”