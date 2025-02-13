FG Puts Fresh Registrations For Polytechnics, Monotechnics On Hold For One Year

The federal government has announced a one-year ban on fresh registrations for polytechnics and monotechnics in the country.

The development was contained in a statement on Thursday in Kaduna by the Executive Secretary of the National Board for Technical Education, Prof. Idris Bugaje.

Bugaje however noted that the ban, approved by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, exempted health institutions due to low enrollment challenges.

The statement added that polytechnics currently awaiting ministerial approval will be required to pay an application fee of ₦4 million and a processing fee of ₦2 million per programme of study, while Monotechnics, on the other hand, will pay an application fee of ₦2 million and a processing fee of ₦1 million per programme of study.

Failure to pay the proscribed fees within thirty days would result in the termination of the registration process.

According to the NBTE executive secretary, the objective of the new development is to ensure that tertiary Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions are properly populated within their approved carrying capacities.