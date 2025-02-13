FG Bans Registration Of New Private Universities In Nigeria For One Year

The federal government has announced the suspension of registration of private universities in Nigeria for twelve months.

The development was contained in a statement by the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Ministry, Folasade Boriowo.

She noted that the suspension, as approved by the Minister of Education, Tunji Alausa, could be extended beyond one year, based on evaluations and conclusions from the government.

The statement noted that the decision to ban the establishment of new private universities in Nigeria is to ensure they meet the required standards for quality and sustainability.

Boriowo, in the statement, pointed out that there are currently 149 private universities in Nigeria but they account for less than 10% of annual admissions in the country.

“The Honorable Minister of Education, Dr. Maruf Olatunji Alausa, has announced a one-year moratorium on the establishment of new private universities in Nigeria. This decision is part of efforts to enhance the quality and sustainability of private universities, ensuring that only institutions with the necessary financial and academic capacity are granted licenses.

“Nigeria currently has 129 federal and state universities and 149 private universities. Despite private institutions comprising over 50% of the total universities, they account for less than 10% of overall university admissions. Dr. Alausa emphasized that this statistic underscores the urgent need to regulate the growth of private institutions to ensure they meet the standards required for quality education.

“To address these challenges, the Minister stressed the importance of private universities building adequate capacity and making significant contributions to the education sector. He further noted that new regulations would be introduced to ensure that only well-equipped institutions capable of offering programs aligned with national development priorities are granted operational licenses.

“The Minister also directed the National Universities Commission (NUC) to review all pending applications for new private universities to assess their viability. This review will ensure that only institutions capable of meeting the demands of 21st-century education are approved.

“Additionally, the guidelines for establishing private universities are being updated to improve their overall quality and sustainability.

“The one-year moratorium, which may be extended if necessary, will provide sufficient time for these critical reforms to be fully implemented, ensuring that Nigeria’s higher education system remains robust and sustainable,” the statement read.