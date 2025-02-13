English FA Cup: Semi-automated Offside Technology To Be Used In Fifth Round

Semi-automated offside technology will be introduced in English domestic football for the first time during the fifth round of the FA Cup, marking a significant advancement in officiating.

On Thursday, the Football Association announced that this technology will be utilized in seven matches at Premier League stadiums. The FA expressed optimism, stating that “following successful live operation in the Emirates FA Cup, the Premier League will look to implement the system later this season.”

This innovative system aims to mitigate elements of human subjectivity by allowing technology to assist officials in making crucial decisions more efficiently.

Currently, when a player scores in a close-offside situation, VAR officials must assess three critical factors: the timing of the kick, the position and angle of the defender, and the position and angle of the attacking player. With the new technology, these decisions will be made automatically, enhancing the accuracy of the game.

Artificial intelligence will oversee the process, tracking ball and player movements to determine whether a player is onside or offside. Bespoke cameras have been installed in all 20 Premier League stadiums to monitor essential aspects of any contentious offside calls.

Premier League clubs unanimously supported the adoption of this technology for the 2024-2025 season in April, with a planned rollout set for October 2024. Testing has since been extended to ensure optimal performance.

Note that UEFA began utilizing semi-automated offside technology in the Champions League at the start of the 2022-2023 season.

The FA highlighted that “semi-automated offside technology will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and create virtual graphics to enhance the experience for supporters both in the stadium and during broadcasts.” This technology promises to enhance the speed and efficiency of decisions without compromising accuracy.

Additionally, video assistant referees (VAR) will be in operation across all eight FA Cup fifth-round matches, including the high-stakes game at Championship side Preston, with referees making in-stadium VAR announcements. The fifth round is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, 1 March.

In another development, the Premier League’s current profitability and sustainability (PSR) rules are expected to remain in place for the upcoming season following discussions at a shareholders’ meeting.

While there were initial expectations for a new financial model to be adopted for the 2025-2026 campaign, the implementation will now be delayed for further analysis.

Clubs were consulted on the potential transition to the squad cost ratio (SCR) system of financial control, currently being trialed alongside top-to-bottom anchoring rules (TBA). Feedback indicated that the majority of clubs support the SCR, with only one unnamed club preferring the existing PSR system. Debates around the timing of SCR’s introduction were constructive and amicable.

Note that clubs like Everton and Nottingham Forest faced point deductions last season under the current PSR framework, which has been in effect since the 2015-2016 season. The existing rules permit Premier League clubs to report losses of up to £105 million over a three-year cycle, helping to maintain financial stability in the league.