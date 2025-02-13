‘Engaging In Public Proposals Is Imbecilic’ – Patrick Doyle Knocks Nigerians

Veteran Nollywood actor, Patrick Doyle, has knocked Nigerians who engage in public marriage proposals.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in a post via his Facebook page on Thursday, asserted that engaging in a public proposal with an entourage of cameras streaming live is imbecilic.

Patrick Doyle noted that the epidemic of narcissism and approval addiction consuming many people makes him wonder if some of them ever had any home training.

He wrote, “Asking a woman to marry you is perhaps the most intimate experience any 2 persons can be engaged in outside of actual copulation.

“This new unwholesome trend of having an entourage on hand with video cameras live streaming the act is, in my view, imbecilic.

“The epidemic of narcissism and approval addiction consuming many makes me wonder if some people ever had any home training at all.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Doyle has praised Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, for his ability to remain composed in the face of criticism.

He asserted that Davido is the least arrogant among his peers, and likened the artist’s path to a philosophy by the late Obafemi Awolowo.

Speaking via a Facebook post on Sunday, Doyle explained that Awolowo had shared how, throughout his life, adversities and criticisms often aimed at discrediting him would eventually transform into blessings.