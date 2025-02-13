‘Don’t Stay Angry With Us, Forgive And Forget’ – MTN Pleads With Customers

Nigeria’s largest telecom operator, MTN, has issued a public apology to its customers following widespread complaints about a sudden 200% increase in the price of its popular 15GB data bundle.

The hike, which raised the cost of the 15GB weekly plan from ₦2,000 to ₦6,000, sparked outrage on social media on Wednesday, with many customers expressing their frustration.

In a message shared on social media on Thursday, MTN acknowledged the backlash from its customers and admitted fault in an informal, conversational tone.

The statement read, “To our 15G digital bundle lovers. You dey vex. We know. We know how upsetting it must have been to suddenly wake up to a 200% increase on your favourite digital bundle.

“We could share several reasons, and provide explanations, but omo, all that one na story. We don cast. We get it and admit it. Let’s just say na mistake.”

The company continued its appeal, urging customers not to remain angry, “In this love season, don’t stay angry with us. Please forgive and forget. You matter die and we will never stop showing you how much. Let’s continue our relationship. Thank you for your understanding.”

NCC Approved Tariff Increase, More Hikes Expected

The sudden price change comes after the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) approved a 50% tariff increase for telecommunication services in January.

While MTN is the first to implement the new rates, other providers, including Airtel and Globacom, are expected to follow suit.