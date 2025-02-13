Court Strikes Out Defamation Suit Against Dele Farotimi

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ado Ekiti, on Thursday, struck out the defamation suit filed against human rights activist and lawyer, Dele Farotimi, by the police.

Naija News gathered that the suit was withdrawn following an application and motion by the prosecutor, Martins Akala, an officer in charge of Legal at the State Police Command’s Criminal Investigation Department.

Akala, while addressing the court, said, “This matter is slated for hearing today. But I want to seek leave of the court to withdraw the charge against the defendant on the instruction of the police authorities.”

The lead counsel for the defendant, Kembi Adejare, said he had no objection to the application.

Magistrate Rules On Case

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Abayomi Adeosun struck out the case, stating, “Based on the written and oral applications by the prosecution for the withdrawal of the case and the fact that the defendant did not have any objection, the charge is hereby struck out. That is the end of the case.”

The police had charged Farotimi to court on December 4, 2024, over allegations of defaming legal luminary, Afe Babalola, in his book titled Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System. In the book, Farotimi alleged that Babalola corrupted Supreme Court justices.

The court granted Farotimi bail on December 20, 2024, and adjourned the matter till February 13, 2025, for hearing.

Intervention By Traditional Leaders

The withdrawal followed a peace initiative led by prominent traditional rulers, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi. On January 27, 2025, Afe Babalola, at the monarchs’ appeal, agreed to drop the defamation charges.

Speaking to journalists after the ruling, Adejare welcomed the decision, stating, “The case was struck out based on the application of the prosecution. We welcome it; they brought us here and they asked us to go. In the open court, I said they had just removed the chains. They brought the chains, they removed the chains. Why should we complain?”