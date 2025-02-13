Court Orders Substituted Service In ₦500 Million Rights Abuse Suit Against Nigerian Army

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered substituted service in a fundamental rights abuse case against the Nigerian Army and seven others, directing that court documents be published in a national newspaper.

Presiding over the matter, Justice Joyce Abdulmalik ruled on an ex-parte application filed by the plaintiff’s counsel, Ambrose Akhigbe, an Assistant Director at Command Secondary School, Ipaja, Lagos.

The judge noted that since the Nigerian Army officials were not staff of the Federal High Court, they were unlikely to receive documents served on the court’s notice board.

Instead, she ordered the publication of the documents in widely circulated newspapers.

The hearing of the case was adjourned to May 5, 2025, with the judge directing that hearing notices be served on all respondents.

Allegations Against The Army

Naija News gathered that the plaintiff had accused the Nigerian Army, the Chief of Army Staff, and senior officers of the 81 Division, along with Lieutenant Akabor, Private Sani, Private Ahmed, and Private Montero, of assault, battery, maltreatment, and threats to life.

According to the plaintiff, he was brutally beaten by Private Sani, Private Ahmed, and Private Montero on orders of Lieutenant Akabor after he allegedly filmed inhumane punishments being inflicted on SSS3 female students, who were forced to roll in muddy water.

He said, “The 5th respondent suggested we report to the commandant’s office. While walking to the Admin Block, the 6th, 7th, and 8th respondents battered me from behind, attempting to kill me, repeatedly saying, ‘We will kill you today, you bastard,’ while assaulting me with planks, koboko, sticks, pipe canes, irons, and fists.”

Evidence And Injuries

The plaintiff provided video evidence of the alleged brutality and said the assault led to excessive bleeding from his skull, causing an uproar that halted academic activities as civilian staff staged a protest in solidarity.

He further claimed that the Commandant (4th respondent) took responsibility for his medical bills, amounting to ₦65,000 and an additional ₦115,000, and detained the implicated officers pending an investigation.

The plaintiff, through his lawyer, is seeking ₦500 million in compensation for the violation of his fundamental rights and ₦50 million to cover the cost of the lawsuit.