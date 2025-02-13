Check Out Beautiful Court Wedding Photos Of Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Priscilla And Singer, Juma Jux In Tanzania

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, and her Tanzanian husband, Juma Jux, have tied the knot at a court wedding ceremony.

Naija News reports that the couple, who already had a traditional Nikkah ceremony, was surrounded by family and friends on Thursday, February 13, while exchanging vows at a registry in Tanzania.

Several Nigerian celebrities, such as Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, Instagram influencer, Enioluwa and others, travelled to Tanzania for the ceremony.

See beautiful photos from the wedding ceremony below.

Meanwhile, Priscilla Ojo has stated that she is scared of marriage and its uncertainties, but she is confident that her love story with her Tanzanian husband, singer Juma Jux would be different.

Speaking during a gathering with loved ones, Ojo highlighted that she and her partner have built a strong foundation of friendship, which she believes will help them navigate life’s challenges together.

Despite acknowledging the societal pressures and fears surrounding marriage, Ojo said she remains steadfast in her commitment, asserting that her marriage will be a unique and peaceful journey guided by her faith.

Ojo stated that her love story is not about social media, adding that she and her husband are committed to embracing peace above all else.