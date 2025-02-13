Bukky Wright Speaks On Battle With Depression

Veteran Nollywood actress, Oluwabukola Ajoke, popularly known as Bukky Wright, has opened up on how her children contributed to helping her get out of depression.

Naija News reports that the movie star, during an interview with media personality, Teju Baby Face on his show, said she battled depression and was taking depression antidepressants.

Bukky revealed that her children helped her get over the situation.

The thespian described her children as her first critique and pillar of life.

Bukky Wright added that her children often tell her to stop stressing herself out and take time to enjoy and have fun.

She said, “There was a time when I was depressed. Yes, I was taking depression antidepressants. But my children had to wean me out of it. They have always been my number one critique.

I don’t know if I could call my children my pillar of life and they know that I would love my life for them.

So, they tell me, hey, Iya, you have been loving your life for us; now it is time to live for you. Enjoy yourself and have fun…”

Meanwhile, Bukky Wright has opened up on the reason she had to put a hold on her acting career while in the United States.

According to her, she deviated totally from entertainment and had to go into tech, a development most people thought she would fail to carry out successfully.

The thespian has, however, announced her intention to juggle both careers and urged her fans to look forward to her return to the entertainment industry.