Breaking: Tinubu Approves Employment Of 50 Doctors, 100 Nurses For Inmate Healthcare

In a major intervention to improve healthcare services for inmates, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the employment of 50 doctors and 100 nurses for correctional centres nationwide.

Additionally, the President, through the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has approved the deployment of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) medical doctors to correctional facilities during their service year.

Naija News gathered that this decision aims to bolster healthcare services and uphold the rights of vulnerable inmates.

To address immediate staffing shortages, the Minister announced that existing medical personnel under the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) would have their service extended beyond retirement age.

The Minister also announced the completion of the renovation of the Kuje Correctional Centre, transforming it into a modern facility.

“It is entirely new; from the cells to the water supply and hospital facilities. We are making sure Mr. President’s magnanimity is felt across all areas,” Tunji-Ojo stated.

In a move to strengthen the nation’s security apparatus, Tinubu approved the establishment of a National Paramilitary Academy.

The academy will be a degree-awarding institution, modelled after the Nigerian Defence Academy, to train young citizens in paramilitary engagement.

The Minister revealed that Nigeria’s visa application process has been fully digitized. “All Nigerian visas will now be applied for online and processed within 48 to 72 hours,” he said.

Tunji-Ojo also disclosed plans to restructure the Private Guard sector to enhance national security. He announced the introduction of a Guard Management System to automate operations in the sector.

The Minister praised President Tinubu for his commitment to impactful reforms, stating, “For the President, it is about building a system that will stand the test of time.”