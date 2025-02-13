Breaking: Senate Commences Debate On ₦54 Trillion 2025 Budget

The 10th Senate, under the leadership of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, has initiated deliberations on the ₦54 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill, marking a key phase in the nation’s fiscal policy formulation.

Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele, on Thursday, introduced a motion for the chamber to receive the Appropriations Committee report, which was subsequently presented by Committee Chairman, Solomon Adeola following a closed-door session.

Presiding over the plenary, Senator Barau Jibrin urged lawmakers to expedite their review without compromising thoroughness, emphasizing the importance of timely budget passage.

The Senate will now conduct a clause-by-clause review of the proposed allocations, with debates expected on key sectors, including education, healthcare, security, and infrastructure.

In a related development, Naija News reports that the House of Representatives has passed a national budget of ₦54.9 trillion for the year 2025.

The budget was passed following the presentation and submission of a report by the House Committee on Appropriations.

₦3.6 trillion is allocated for statutory transfers, ₦14.3 trillion for debt servicing, ₦13.6 trillion for recurrent (non-debt) expenditures, and ₦23.9 trillion designated for capital expenditures.

The approved budget is approximately ₦7 billion over the initial proposal of ₦49.7 trillion submitted to the lawmakers by President Bola Tinubu in December 2024.