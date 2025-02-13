House Of Reps Pass ₦54.9 Trillion 2025 Budget

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, passed a national budget of ₦54.9 trillion for the year 2025.

The budget was passed following the presentation and submission of a report by the House Committee on Appropriations.

Naija News reports that of the total budget, ₦3.6 trillion is allocated for statutory transfers, ₦14.3 trillion for debt servicing, ₦13.6 trillion for recurrent (non-debt) expenditures, and ₦23.9 trillion designated for capital expenditures.

The approved budget is approximately ₦7 billion over the initial proposal of ₦49.7 trillion submitted to the lawmakers by President Bola Tinubu in December 2024.

It would be recalled that last week, President Tinubu increased the 2025 fiscal year budget, citing the ability of certain government agencies to generate higher revenues and wrote to the Senate and the House of Representatives for their approval.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has cautioned that funds allocated to Nigeria’s health sector in the 2025 Budget must not suffer the same fate as past public funds allegedly swallowed by animals such as snakes, termites, gorillas, and monkeys.

The Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government has earmarked $1.07 billion for the primary healthcare sector, in addition to ₦2.48 trillion initially proposed for healthcare in the 2025 Budget.

Naija News recalls that in recent years, reports of missing government funds blamed on bizarre circumstances have surfaced, with little to no investigations or accountability.

In a statement he personally signed, Atiku stressed that with dwindling national resources and the withdrawal of foreign support for key healthcare services, every kobo allocated to the health sector must be properly utilized.