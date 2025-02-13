Atalanta Place Price Tag On Ademola Lookman Ahead Of Summer Transfer Window

Italian Serie A table-toppers Atalanta have placed a hefty €60 million price tag on their star forward, Ademola Lookman, amid interest from various European clubs.

Ademola Lookman, a 27-year-old Nigerian international, who is the reigning African Footballer of the Year, has transformed his reputation since joining Atalanta from RB Leipzig for €9.35 million in the summer of 2022.

Lookman’s remarkable performances have not gone unnoticed; he has netted an impressive 43 goals and provided 23 assists in just 96 appearances for La Dea.

His prominence in the football scene soared following a historic hat-trick in last season’s UEFA Europa League final, where he became the first player to achieve this impressive feat in a final match, leading his team to a thrilling victory over Bayer Leverkusen.

Though Atalanta’s president, Antonio Percassi, previously expressed a strong desire to retain Lookman, stating that the club would do “all they can” to maintain their talented forward, he acknowledged the importance of the player’s happiness in the decision-making process.

“He must not stay against his will,” Percassi remarked in an interview with Corriere della Sera last month, further emphasizing the club’s commitment to player well-being while acknowledging market realities.

The Super Eagles forward is not just turning heads in Italy; he has also sparked interest among numerous Premier League clubs, indicating a possible return to England, where he previously played for Everton.

Lookman is enjoying a prolific season, having already tallied 14 goals and six assists across all competitions. Given his contract with Atalanta, which runs until June 2026, the club may need to act strategically in the upcoming transfer window. With only a little over a year left after this season, they face the risk of losing him on a free transfer if they do not entertain offers now.

In addition to his domestic success, Lookman has continued to shine on the European stage, recently scoring in Atalanta’s challenging 3-2 UEFA Champions League defeat against Real Madrid at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

He has also garnered three Man of the Match awards during the expanded UCL group stage, a testament to his influence in critical matches and further solidifying his status as one of the league’s standout performers.