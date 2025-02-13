Arsenal’s Kai Havertz To Undergo Surgery

Arsenal forward, Kai Havertz is facing an extended absence from the pitch due to a hamstring injury sustained during the team’s training camp in Dubai.

Due to the injury, Kai Havertz, 25, is expected to undergo surgery, which could sideline him for the remainder of the season. This situation leaves Arsenal without a recognized striker until the end of the 2024-2025 season.

The Athletic reported the details regarding Havertz’s torn hamstring, and although Arsenal have yet to issue an official statement, manager Mikel Arteta will address the injury during his news conference ahead of Saturday’s match against Leicester City.

The team is already dealing with other injury challenges, as striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery for an anterior cruciate ligament injury, and Bukayo Saka has been sidelined after surgery for a hamstring injury he sustained in December.

Gabriel Martinelli also recently injured his hamstring in the Carabao Cup semi-final against Newcastle and is expected to be out for more than a month.

Despite these setbacks, Havertz has been a crucial player for Arsenal this season, making 34 appearances and contributing significantly with 15 goals and five assists, positioning him as the club’s top scorer.

His injury further emphasizes the importance of strategic squad depth, especially since Arsenal was unable to secure additional attacking talent during the January transfer window. Arteta expressed disappointment over the lack of transfer activity, particularly regarding a bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.

Though there were rumors linking Arsenal to several other forwards, including Newcastle’s Alexander Isak and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha, no progress was made. Criticism has been directed at the club, with many supporters and pundits suggesting that strengthening the attacking lineup is essential in maintaining their trophy ambitions.

Arteta indicated recently that, in light of current circumstances, Havertz might have had to play a pivotal role for the remainder of the season. Other options for the attacking role include wingers Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling, and Ethan Nwaneri.

Arsenal traveled to Dubai for warm-weather training after their semi-final exit from the Carabao Cup and were not involved in FA Cup action following their third-round defeat to Manchester United.

Last season, following a similar break, the team went on an impressive run, winning 16 of their next 18 games. Currently, they sit second in the Premier League, just seven points behind leaders Liverpool.