APC Closes Defence At Edo Governorship Tribunal, Awaits Final Addresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday concluded its defence before the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, closing its case in the petition challenging its victory in the September 21, 2024 election.

The decision to close the defence came unexpectedly, a day after the APC, which is the third respondent in the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo, had called four witnesses to testify.

The three-member panel led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi had on Wednesday adjourned proceedings to Thursday for the APC to tender additional documents, which it claimed were necessary for its remaining witnesses.

APC Opts Out Of Further Witnesses

However, when the tribunal resumed on Thursday, APC counsel, Ferdinand Orbih (SAN), announced that the party would not be calling additional witnesses.

He cited the extensive documents already tendered and the evidence obtained from cross-examination as sufficient to support the APC’s defence.

“Taking all the enumerated factors into consideration, we are happy at this stage to close the third respondent’s case, with the leave of my Lordships,” Orbih submitted.

With no objections from the petitioners, Justice Kpochi granted the request and fixed March 3 for the adoption of final written addresses.

Timeline For Final Submissions

The tribunal directed the respondents to file and serve their final defence within seven days, with the petitioners allowed five days to reply. A further three days were allocated for the respondents to file any reply on points of law.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Monday Okpebholo of the APC winner of the Edo governorship election with 291,667 votes, defeating Asue Ighodalo of the PDP, who polled 247,655 votes.

Dissatisfied, the PDP and Ighodalo approached the tribunal, seeking to nullify the election results, alleging non-compliance with the Electoral Act and wrongful vote computations in over 700 polling units.

INEC, the first respondent, tendered 153 Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS) devices from 133 disputed polling units but did not call any witnesses.

Governor Monday Okpebholo, the second respondent, called one witness.

The APC, the third respondent, called four witnesses before closing its defence.