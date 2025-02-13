Al-Hilal’s Coach, Jorge Jesus Questions Cristiano Ronaldo’s Achievements

Al-Hilal’s manager, Jorge Jesus, has reminded Portuguese football icon, Cristiano Ronaldo about the footballer’s limitations in the game.

According to Jesus, Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr in December 2022 after parting ways with Manchester United, has yet to secure any trophy during his time in the Middle East.

Recall that Ronaldo’s transition to Al Nassr followed a high-profile exit from Manchester United, where he had a public falling out with manager Erik ten Hag—just weeks ahead of the FIFA World Cup.

Despite some individual successes, including being the top scorer for Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s team has struggled to triumph in crucial competitions against local rivals, particularly Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad.

In the final of the Arab Club Champions Cup held on August 12, 2023, Jesus’s Al-Hilal faced off against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr.

During this intense match, Al-Hilal initially took the lead with a 1-0 scoreline and found themselves in a challenging position after having two players sent off. However, Ronaldo dramatically turned the tide by scoring two crucial goals, leading Al Nassr to a 2-1 victory and capturing the title.

Despite this achievement, Jesus has questioned the legitimacy of the Arab Cup, branding it a pre-season friendly not worthy of being labeled an official trophy.

In an interview with Channel 11, Jesus emphasized his perspective on Ronaldo’s achievements in Saudi Arabia: “He’s won everything in sport; the only thing he hasn’t won is the World Cup with his national team, and he still hasn’t won anything in Saudi Arabia.”

This comment brings attention to the fact that while Ronaldo has enjoyed a legendary career, including stints at clubs like Real Madrid and Juventus and innumerable personal accolades, he has not yet clinched a significant title with Al Nassr.

Currently, Al Nassr have faced challenges in asserting dominance over their rivals in the league, which may leave Ronaldo yearning for further glory before hanging up his boots.

Despite the lack of major honours, he remains the highest scorer in football history with an astonishing 924 goals and is aiming to reach the milestone of 1,000 goals before his retirement.