2Baba Has Done The Right Thing – May Yul-Edochie’s Lawyer Reacts To Singer’s New Relationship

Emeka Ugwuonye, the legal counsel to May Yul-Edochie, has sent a message to veteran Nigeria singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, over his impending divorce from his wife, Annie, and his announcement of his new lover, Natasha Osawuru.

Speaking via a post shared on his Facebook account, he applauded 2Baba for announcing his separation from Annie and their planned divorce.

According to Ugwuonye, 2Baba, by his announcement, knows that he was meant to divorce Annie first before marrying Natasha.

He mentioned that the singer did not try to ‘’gaslight the nation with some new-found love for African traditions and polygamy,” a statement many believe is a jab at Yul Edochie, the estranged husband of his client, May.

His post reads, “ADVICE TO 2FACE AND NATASHA FROM DPA FAMILY LAW CLINIC

“We heard from 2Face that he is planning to marry Ms. Natasha Osawaru. We admit that a married man can fall out of love with his wife and develop love feelings toward another woman. That is possible. However, such a man, if married under the Marriage Act of Nigeria, must first divorce his current wife before getting married to the second woman.

“2Face seems to have done things the right way. He first announced his separation from his wife, Annie, and the fact that he had filed for divorce. “He is not planning to be a polygamist. He knows that he must divorce his current wife before marrying Natasha. To that extent, they are complying with the law. 2Face had done well in that regard. He did not try to gaslight the nation with some new-found love for African traditions and polygamy.

“We hope that his divorce from Annie will be concluded in accordance with the law. And after that, we wish him and Natasha a happy marriage.’’