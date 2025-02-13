2027 Election: APC Is Not Afraid Of Oppositions – Gov Uzodimma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has said no opposition or meetings of opposition leaders would make the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) fear.

Naija News reports that the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum, Governor Uzodimma, said only Nigerians would decide which party would win the 2027 election.

The APC Governors Chairman stated this on Wednesday, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, where the National Working Committee (NWC) signed an agreement with a firm, Tunmef Global Limited, to commence the digital membership registration exercise of the party.

He emphasized that the beauty of democracy remains a contest and APC was ready for it.

“We are not afraid of what the opposition will say. Our duty is to organize our party to be respected all over the world.

“We are expecting elections, and APC is not a party built on a platform that expects no contest. There is no democracy anywhere in the world without contest. Nigerians will decide,” he said.

Speaking at the ceremony, the APC National Chairman, Umar Ganduje, said the digital registration exercise would help the party take good note of its members and address challenges of membership registers during litigations.

“Without documentation of this type, we are just beating about the bush. But with this exercise, we are sure of having scientific data which we can always use. During litigation, sometimes you look for a membership list and get a controversial one, which complicates your case in court. With e-registration, we can easily retrieve our data as it is,” he said.

Ganduje commended President Bola Tinubu for giving his approval for the digital registration.

“We are always making history as a party. I want to thank Mr. President, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for approving that we go digital. This program was conceived a long time ago but didn’t see the light of day until now,” he stated.

He urged governors and state party chairmen to support the exercise and the project company in the implementation phase.

“The implementation of this project is solely on your back as governors and state chairmen.

“I’m happy you are here to see the details and sign the agreement. You are expected to give full cooperation so that we can have our complete data,” he added.