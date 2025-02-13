11 Key Conclusions From The Southwest Governors’ Meeting In Lagos

The six Governors of the southwest region converged in Lagos State on Thursday, 13th February, to chart the way forward on issues affecting the region.

As earlier reported by Naija News, the meeting of the South-West Governors Forum, was hosted by its Chairman and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and had in attendance Governors Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Lucky Aiyedatiwa (Ondo), Biodun Oyebaniji (Ekiti), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Ademola Adeleke (Osun).

At the end of the meeting, Governor Sanwo-olu read an 11-point communique on behalf of his colleagues which represented the outcome of discussions at the closed-door meeting.

The forum, among other things, commended President Bola Tinubu for the economic reforms embarked upon by his administration, declared support for the student loan scheme, condemned the activities of terrorists in some parts of the country, pushed for the setting up of a joint security outfit for the southwest, and agreed to set up a joint monitoring team to curb food inflation.

Sanwo-Olu said the Forum resolved in a communique as follows:

Commends President Tinubu

“The Forum commends President Bola Tinubu, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for the economic stability and improvements recorded across the nation, particularly in the sustained supply and distribution of petroleum products and the stabilization of the exchange rate. The Forum urges citizens to continue supporting the President’s efforts to strengthen the economy and improve the overall well-being of Nigerians.

Supports Student Loan Scheme

“The Forum applauds the Federal Government for the successful implementation of the Student Loan Scheme under the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), which has benefited South West students in tertiary institutions. It encourages all eligible students in the region to take full advantage of this initiative to access higher education, vocational training, and skills acquisition programs.

Congratulates Ondo State Governor

“The Forum congratulates His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, on his victory in the Ondo State Gubernatorial Election held on November 16, 2024.

Regional Security, Peace

“The Forum commends the South-West Governors for maintaining relative peace and security in the region, particularly during the recent festive period. It calls on all States to continue fostering peaceful coexistence among member States.

Condemns ISWAP Activities

“Acknowledging the threat posed by ISWAP activities in parts of the South West, the Forum strongly condemns any threat to the region’s security. It encourages enhanced collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and local security outfits, urging them to remain vigilant. The Forum also commits to taking necessary actions to counter these threats.

Establishment Of Joint Security Surveillance

“The Forum agreed to establish a Joint Surveillance Monitoring Team to oversee and coordinate security efforts across the South West region. As part of this resolution, the Forum has committed to deploying advanced technology, including aerial surveillance systems, to enhance security operations. Additionally, the Forum resolved its Special Advisers on Security collaborates on intelligence gathering and sharing between State security agencies, local security networks, and federal law enforcement authorities among Southeast states.

South West Development Commission

“The Forum commends the Federal Government and the Senate for establishing the South West Development Commission (SWDC) and collectively agreed to situate its headquarters at Cocoa House, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Odu’a Investment Coy Ltd

“The Forum acknowledges the efforts of Odu’a Investment Company Ltd. in efficiently managing joint assets of the South-West region over the past five years. It also commends the company’s Board and Management for the ongoing redevelopment of Premier Hotel in Ibadan, Oyo State, and the proposed redevelopment of the Lagos Airport Hotel in Lagos State. Furthermore, the Forum applauds Odu’a Investment Company’s proposed investments in other key sectors of the economy, aimed at driving sustainable economic growth and development across the Southwest region.

Food Security Measures

“Recognizing the need for food security, the Forum encourages collaboration among South West States to implement collective measures aimed at curbing food inflation in the region.

Curbing Food Price Inflation

“The Forum expresses concern over the activities of unscrupulous middlemen who deliberately inflate prices of goods and commodities in Southwest markets. It has, therefore, agreed to establish a State Food Inflation Joint Monitoring Team and also the establishment of Aggregation Centre /Food Hubs to foster inter-state collaboration and mitigate food inflation.

Commends DAWN Commission

“The Forum commends the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria (DAWN) Commission for its improved performance over the past twelve months and encourages it to continue working diligently with Southwest Commissioners for Agriculture on industrialization and infrastructural development across the region.”