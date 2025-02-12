Zamfara Governor Reaffirms No-Negotiation Stance With Bandits

The Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal , has reiterated his administration’s firm stance against negotiating with bandits.

Naija News reports that he emphasized that his government remains committed to an all-out offensive against criminal elements in the state.

A statement from the governor’s spokesperson, Sulaiman Idris, clarified that specific media platforms misrepresented Lawal’s recent interview with BBC Hausa to mislead the public.

“The banditry issue has been a significant concern for people across Zamfara State, the North-West, and the entire country for decades,” Idris said.

He reaffirmed that Lawal’s campaign manifesto before the 2023 general elections prioritized security, adding, “Governor Dauda Lawal’s administration has taken a clear stance from the beginning that negotiating with bandits is nothing but a ‘snipe hunt.’”

Lawal’s Stance Unwavering

Governor Lawal, according to Idris, remains steadfast that no responsible government should negotiate with killers from a position of weakness.

He emphasized, “In various media interviews, the governor has restated that the Zamfara State Government will not negotiate with the bandits terrorizing the state.

“It should be made clear and on record that Governor Dauda Lawal’s position remains undisputed: no responsible government will negotiate with killers from a position of weakness. Negotiations should only occur from a position of strength.”

Clarifying BBC Interview Claims

Addressing claims that the governor contradicted himself in his BBC Hausa interview, Idris clarified that Lawal has always maintained that any potential negotiation must be unconditional—bandits must surrender their weapons and repent without terms.

He said, “Governor Lawal has been consistent from the outset: his administration will not engage in any deal that legitimizes criminals. Our strategy is working, and Zamfara is on the path to reclaiming peace.”

Idris further highlighted that the security measures implemented by the administration are yielding results, with several volatile areas of the state experiencing a return to normalcy.

“The strategy we are implementing to combat banditry is producing remarkable results, as many volatile areas of the state are experiencing a return to peace. All that resonates from Zamfara is the success narrative of leaders and hundreds of bandits eliminated daily,” he added.