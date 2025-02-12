Where Is The Money Realized From Subsidy? – Senate Minority Leader Asks Tinubu

The Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Abba Moro, has said money realized from fuel subsidy removal was supposed to be used to cushion the effect of hardship on citizens.

Naija News reports that the Benue South Senator decried that the policies of President Bola Tinubu’s administration imposed hardship on Nigerians.

In an interview with News Central on Tuesday, Senator Moro said the government has a lot to do in line with the mandate given by the citizens.

“President Tinubu was elected by the Nigerian people to lead them for the next four years. And some policy decisions have been taken. And as you have rightly said, some of the policies are hurting Nigerians. But the government says that it was only temporary.

“I, personally, have objected to some aspects of the policies of government. I’ve said sometimes that some of the budgetary provisions and the execution of the budget have not met the expectations of some of us. I’ve stated this.

“Withdrawal of subsidy, for instance, I kept saying that if subsidy was withdrawn, where is the money? Because it means that that money should go directly to the people to cushion the effects of the withdrawal of subsidy. And there is some controversy.

“So far, I think that with the rising cost of living, with the increasing level of poverty in our land, with the level of infrastructural development that is required to meet the deficit, a lot needs to be done,” he said.

The former Minister of Interior, however, commended the President’s Tax Reform Bills and the manner he handled criticisms against the bills.

“Recently, you will agree with me, over the newly introduced tax bills. And the Senate has taken a very critical look at the controversies. And Mr. President has said, okay, well, if you say you don’t like this, you don’t like that, fine.

“Let the Senate interface with officials of government and let them come up with a workable, implementable tax bill that will add to the solution to our myriads of economic problems,” he added.