We Struggled To Establish Fistula Centre In Benin City Because Of Obaseki – Presidency

The Presidency has recounted how the former Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, served as a hindrance to the establishment of a National Obstetrics Fistula Centre in Benin City, the state capital.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Monday Okpebholo, Fred Itua, disclosed that President Bola Tinubu made the disclosure during the signing of a memorandum of understanding for the establishment of the centre in the state.

Tinubu, who was represented by the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Ishaq Salako, led a delegation to the State Government House for the signing of the MoU.

According to him, in May 2023, just before President Tinubu assumed office, the National Obstetrics Fistula Centre was established in Benin City.

“The centre did not receive the necessary cooperation from the then government of Edo State, led by Godwin Obaseki.

“We struggled from May 2023 till November 2024 before you became the Governor of Edo State, but in about three months, we have achieved what we could not achieve in about 24 months.

“All thanks to your administration. We appreciate your support, as we have been able to secure a temporary centre to begin operations in Benin City.

“His Excellency has also allocated 24 hectares of land for the permanent centre. You have demonstrated that you are a political son of the President, who is prioritising healthcare at the federal level, while also doing the same in Edo State,” he said.

The President, who noted that fistula is a serious health challenge, added that Nigeria has the highest burden of fistula cases in the world.

He said about 12,000 cases of the disease are recorded annually in the country.

He further stated that fistula is not just a medical condition but also a social and psychological issue, as some individuals with the condition resort to suicide.

The President noted that the Federal Government has launched a free fistula management programme, which also provides social support and rehabilitation