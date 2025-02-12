We Are Committed To Upholding LG Autonomy – FG

The Federal Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening local governance and ensuring the full implementation of local government autonomy in Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Zephaniah Bitrus Jisalo, stated this while peaking at the Nigeria Local Government Development Summit in Abuja, on Tuesday.

With the theme ‘The Supreme Court Ruling on Local Government Autonomy and the Future of Local Government Administration and Grassroots Development,’ the summit convened key stakeholders, including members of the National Assembly, traditional rulers, local government administrators, and development partners, to deliberate on the impact of the recent Supreme Court judgment affirming financial and administrative autonomy for local governments.

Represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Onwusoro Maduka Ihemelandu; Jisalo said the ruling provided an unprecedented opportunity to reshape grassroots governance, ensuring that resources and decision-making power are directly accessible to local authorities.

He reiterated the Ministry’s dedication to working with all levels of government to translate the ruling into tangible development outcomes.

“Our Ministry is fully committed to enhancing intergovernmental collaboration to ensure that local government autonomy leads to meaningful development. A strong and effective local government system is the foundation of national progress, and we stand ready to support initiatives that strengthen governance at the grassroots in line with the 8-Point Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

The Minister further highlighted the Ministry’s plans to foster partnerships with local governments, development agencies, and private sector actors to enhance capacity building, infrastructure development, and improved service delivery.

Jisalo called on all stakeholders, including government institutions, civil society organizations, and international partners, to collaborate in advancing policies that empower local governments to fulfill their constitutional mandate.

“Local government autonomy must go beyond policy declarations; it requires deliberate action, strong intergovernmental cooperation, and accountability. This summit presents a crucial platform for exploring practical solutions and forging strategic partnerships that will drive real grassroots development,” he added.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s support for strengthening local governance and ensuring that autonomy translates into improved service delivery and sustainable development for all Nigerians.