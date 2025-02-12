Tuface Deletes Love Post To Edo Lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru

Legendary Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as Tuface or 2Baba, has deleted his social media post where he professed love to an Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

Naija News reported earlier that Tuface shared a photo of the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo state House of Assembly on his Instagram page a few hours after confirming their romantic relationship.

He described the Edo State lawmaker as his world and urged Nigerians to help beg Natasha to marry him.

He wrote, “Now this is my world. Make una help me beg am to marry me.”

Netizens, however, have reacted differently to the post coming just a few days after announcing his divorce with wife, Annie.

In another post earlier, while expressing his affection for Natasha who is the granddaughter of billionaire Gabriel Igbinedion, he stated: “Yes, I love her. I want to marry her.”

“Allegedly, I have been seeing so many things, so many people coming up with their own false narratives and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff that I posted. Yes, I posted what I posted.

“Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names, she has been labelled as a home breaker.

“She is a young brilliant amazing woman and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage.

“Yes I love her, she is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her,” Tuface added.

However, after a series of backlash, Naija News observed that Tuface has deleted the post.