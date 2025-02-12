Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 12th February, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 12th February, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has instructed all ministers within his administration to promptly provide a report on their performance to the Nigerian populace.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, conveyed this presidential directive during a press conference held in Abuja on Tuesday.

Idris announced that all ministers are directed to periodically present updates to the media regarding their activities and policies.

As per Idris, these briefings will provide a platform for ministers to engage directly with the Nigerian populace, showcase significant advancements within their ministries, and respond to public inquiries.

The minister further indicated that other ministers would rotate weekly to communicate with Nigerians as part of the ongoing ministerial press briefings.

These ministerial press briefings are scheduled in anticipation of the second anniversary of Tinubu’s administration, underscoring the government’s dedication to keeping citizens informed about its programs and policies.

The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has confirmed that the budget defence report for the ₦54.2 trillion 2025 budget will be presented to the Senate during plenary this week.

Naija News reports that Akpabio disclosed that the Committee on Appropriations will present the report either on Wednesday or Thursday, emphasizing the urgency of concluding the debate on the 2025 budget.

“You will observe that some of our colleagues are not in the chamber because of the required final touches on the 2025 Appropriation Bill report, which will be laid before us tomorrow, Wednesday, or Thursday this week,” Akpabio stated during plenary on Tuesday.

“We need to close early to allow for collective efforts in that direction for final consideration and passage of the 2025 Appropriation Bill,” he added.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the suspension of the 4 percent fee based on the Free On-Board (FOB) value of imports.

The suspension was made known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by the Customs National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada.

He said the suspension is based on the need to engage in further consultations with stakeholders, including the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun.

According to the customs spokesperson, the suspension of the policy will ensure wider consultations on the framework for the policy’s implementation.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the purported suspension of the Board of Trustees (BoT), chairman, Adolphus Wabara, as null and void.

Naija News reported that the party’s Abia State chapter suspended and barred Wabara from holding any party office.

The decision was reached after a State Executive Council (SEC) meeting presided over by the chairman, Amah Abraham.

The Abia State PDP accused Wabara of anti-party activities and failure to apologise despite being given the opportunity to do so.

It noted that Wabara’s activities are unbecoming of a former senate president and chairman of the party’s BoT.

The motion for Wabara’s suspension was moved by the Treasurer of the party in the state, Chief Chizuru Kanu, and seconded by the Organizing Secretary, Prince Obinna Okey.

PDP, in a statement through its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, said no State Working Committee has the power to suspend or take any disciplinary action against a member of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party without due recourse to the NWC as provided under Section 57 (7) of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

The PDP condemns the purported suspension of Senator Wabara as reckless, unconstitutional and cautions those behind the act to retrace their steps, as the NWC will not hesitate to take appropriate disciplinary actions to preserve the stability of our Party and the sanctity of its Constitution.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has announced a review of transaction fees for automated teller machines (ATMs) across the country.

In a circular signed by the Acting Director of the Financial Policy and Regulation Department, John Onojah, on Tuesday, the CBN stated that the revised charges will take effect from March 1.

According to the apex bank, the review aims to address rising operational costs and enhance efficiency within the banking sector.

The last time ATM transactions charges were reviewed was in 2019, when the CBN reduced the withdrawal fees from ₦65 to ₦35.

While the latest increase means Nigerians will pay more for more ATM transactions, the apex bank said the review is in line with Section 10.7 of the ‘CBN guide to charges by banks, other financial and non-bank financial institutions (2020)’.

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, has alleged that his political opponents are planning to arrest, detain and torture him in a dungeon in the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

El-Rufai, however, vowed that he wouldn’t be intimidated by such threats from whatever quarters.

The former Governor added that his friends, family and political associates have also been receiving similar threats.

Speaking in a post on Tuesday via his account on the X platform, El-Rufai alleged that the plot of his opponents is to see him proceed on self-exile, but he won’t gratify their desires.

According to him, he has put all academic programmes on hold and is ready to face the fire coming from his opponents by spending more time in Nigeria.

Naija News reports El-Rufai made the outburst in response to a warning from an ally, Imran Wakili, who warned him of plans to arrest him whenever he returns to Nigeria.

The former Governor, however, submitted that he fears no one but Allah, adding that he has been detained severally in the past and life continues as, according to him, silence is no longer golden.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced the cancellation of the work-from-home initiative for public servants, which was implemented by his administration a year ago.

Naija News understands that with this new directive, all state employees are required to be physically present at their duty posts and offices starting from April 1, 2025.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Head of Service, Bode Agoro, confirmed the governor’s decision.

The statement further clarified that the policy, which had been in place since February 2024, will officially end on March 31, 2025.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday directed the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, as well as the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), to suspend the planned increase in telecommunications tariffs until service quality improves.

Naija News reports that the decision followed a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Oboji Oforji (PDP, Bayelsa) on the need to halt the proposed tariff hike by telecom companies.

Leading the debate, Oforji recalled the announcement by the Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, regarding an impending increase in telecommunications tariffs.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has declared that it is not the turn of the North to assume the presidency in 2027.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu will run for a second term in office, and after completing his tenure, power can then return to the Northern region in 2031.

Ganduje emphasized that the APC is a party which believes in rotation and zoning of the presidency.

Naija News reports the former Kano State Governor made the declaration on Tuesday when he played host to a delegation of the Tinubu Northern Youth Forum.

Veteran Nollywood actor and politician, Kenneth Okonkwo, has declared that anarchy is not looming, but has arrived in Labour Party (LP).

According to him, Anarchy is the absence of authority or non-recognition of authority, and that is exactly what is happening in the Labour Party at the moment.

According to him, the leadership of Julius Abure is not recognized, but the faction has been finding a cunny way to lay claim to the leadership of the party.

Naija News reports Okonkwo made this submission on Tuesday during an interview appearance on Channels Television.

Asked by the moderator about the authority of Abure as the National Chairman of the party as declared by the court, Okonkwo replied that he is not aware of any ruling to that specific effect.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.