Tinubu’s Govt: Muslims Are Suffering Most – Kenneth Okonkwo

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kenneth Okonkwo, has said under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, the Muslims are suffering the most.

Naija News reports that the Nollywood legend claimed that North was used to acquire power during the 2023 election.

In an interview with Channels TV on Tuesday, the former Labour Party chieftain said he had no plan of returning to the APC unless the government addresses economic and security challenges.

Okonkwo stressed that he ventured into politics to advocate for better welfare of Nigerians in economy and security.

His words: “I have told you before and at the risk of being misunderstood that I don’t use the word never in anything that I am doing, never belongs to God. But why did I leave APC in the first place, they were a party that was moving Nigeria in the wrong direction security-wise, economy-wise.

“I waited to see whether if there is a new government, whether when there is a change of power, we could see a new lease. Then Tinubu came in and then decided to choose a fellow Muslim to become his Vice President, in addition to the security problem, in addition to the economic problem.

“So Tinubu now displayed that he is a man that is cantankerous to the spirit of diversity. I was telling my Muslim brothers that it’s not about religious sentiments. It’s about that a man who does not recognize our religious diversity will not recognize our ethnic diversity; that is simply a man who is cantankerous to the spirit of our diversity.

“What is happening today, the Muslims are suffering most in this country. Because it’s about using them to acquire power, he just gave posts to the North without power and gave power to his people.”