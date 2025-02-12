There Could Be Massive Flooding In Lagos – Rhodes-Vivour Raises Alarm Over Sandfilling In Makoko

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has raised an alarm over the ongoing sand-filling operations in the Makoko area of the state.

He warned that the destruction of natural water bodies could lead to catastrophic flooding across Lagos mainland.

Speaking via a statement, the politician emphasized that current development plans could trigger “massive flooding of the Lagos mainland Local Government.”

Rhodes-Vivour, condemned the practice, saying, “The reckless sandfilling of our waterbodies and wetlands is the prime reason for the flooding of Lagos.”

“The sandfilling activities in Makoko, a historic waterfront community known for its distinctive stilt houses, have sparked concerns among environmental experts and urban planners. These operations, typically conducted to create new developable land, are increasingly being scrutinized for their environmental impact.”

Meanwhile, Rhodes-Vivour has stated that the level of corruption in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State reflects their utter disregard for Nigerians.

He accused the ruling party of fostering corruption in Lagos, emphasizing that it is time to remove the party from power.

The politician stated this while reacting to allegations that the Lagos State House of Assembly, under the leadership of the impeached former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, spent ₦17 billion to construct a gate.

Speaking via his X account, Rhodes-Vivour argued that the ₦17 billion could have been better utilized to build a standard school in each of the state’s local governments.

He added that it could have covered the salaries and welfare of every teacher in Lagos for an entire year.

He wrote, “How does any reasonable representative, who feels the pulse of his/her constituents agree to spend N17 billion on a gate?

“An amount that can build a standard school in every local government in Lagos. That Amount can pay for the salaries and welfare of every teacher in Lagos for a whole year.

“The level of corruption in the APC and the audacity with which they carry on demonstrates their complete disregard for citizens, most of whom they view as subjects. These parasites must be fumigated out of office in Lagos.”