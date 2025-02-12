Rev Oluoma Condemns Amount Spent By Federal Government On Christian Religious Trip To Isreal

Catholic priest, Rev Fr Chinenye Oluoma, has condemned the amount spent yearly by the Nigerian government on religious voyage to Isreal.

He questioned the essence of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) collecting money from the Nigerian government to spend on the trip to Isreal.

Oluoma suggested that such money could be used to fund many tech start ups, businesses and ideas for young Christians.

He shared his concern in a post titled Look At The Birds’ on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday.

His post read in part, “I’m also telling you this to get you angry enough, and authentically spiritual enough to say no to religious foolishness in our clime. As Christians, let’s even start with CAN(Christian Association of Nigeria). Do you know how much CAN collects from the Federal government to spend on religious tourism to Israel every year? Do you know how many tech start ups, businesses and ideas such money could have funded for young Christians?

“When you are angry enough to see what the money we dash Israel( who invests them in technology for the good of their country) can do for our young enterprising Christians, hit the love button please.

“We too can look at the birds, dragon flies, beavers, bats, cats etc and reproduce something technologically. We can only do this when we stop worrying about elementary things. When Jesus said “look at the birds, they neither sow nor reap, yet your heavenly Father provides for them…. “. It means that human beings should not worry about what they have the capabilities to tackle. If birds without the sophisticated intelligence to invent and use agriculture do not worry about food, human beings should not.